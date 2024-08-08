Massive fuel spill closes freeway lanes in Banning

A massive diesel fuel spill of approximately 2,500 gallons resulting from a collision between two commercial big rigs closed two lanes of traffic on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway today in Banning.

Firefighters responded at 1:35 a.m. Thursday to the eastbound freeway near Hargrave Street, where they found downed power lines and the two big rigs, with one on its side leaking diesel fuel from its saddle tanks and the other transporting several thousand gallons of gasoline, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Union Pacific Railroad authorities temporarily stopped all train traffic in both directions before reopening at a reduced speed. Two lanes of the eastbound freeway remained closed as of approximately 8:15 a.m.

The drivers were being evaluated at the scene by paramedics, the fire department reported.

A hazardous materials Team was called to mitigate the fuel leak, and Banning Electric was contacted to de-energize the downed power lines, fire department officials said.

Crews continued to work to recover some of the spilled diesel gas.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the scene was turned over to Riverside County Environmental Health, with all RCFD equipment being released from the incident, according to an update from the fire department.