Three visitors from Germany cited for shooting paintballs at Joshua Tree National Park signs

Three people from Germany were cited for firing paintballs at signs, bathrooms, and dumpsters throughout Joshua Tree National Park.

The incident happened over the weekend, according to the National Park Service.

The agency said a park ranger patrolling the Jumbo Rocks Campground noticed fresh yellow paintball splatter on structures and signs.

Law enforcement rangers were called to the campground to investigate further and found a slingshot in plain view inside a vehicle. After being questioned, the park visitors admitted to firing paintballs with a compressed paintball gun, known as a paintball marker, and slingshots the night before.

Rangers searched their vehicle and recovered three slingshots, a paintball marker, paintballs, and other related equipment as evidence.

Rangers also learned that at least 11 roadway signs along Park Boulevard from Jumbo Rocks campground to the Maze Trailhead, two miles from the west entrance of the park, had been shot with yellow paintballs.

Law enforcement rangers issued each individual a federal violation notice for vandalizing, defacing, or destroying property. 36 CFR, Chapter 1, Part 1, 1.4. The violation incurs a maximum penalty of a $5,000 fine and/or not more than six months in prison.

Paintball markers and slingshots are legally considered weapons and are prohibited in National Park Service-administered lands.

“Defacing or altering the NPS landscape, no matter how small, is against the law,” said Joshua Tree National Park Acting Chief Ranger Jeff Filosa. “It diminishes the natural environment that millions of people travel the world to enjoy. The park is regularly tasked with removing graffiti of all types, using time and resources that could be better dedicated to other priorities.”

The park's maintenance staff is undergoing cleanup at the park.