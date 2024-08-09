Skip to Content
Assistance for Those Impacted by Nixon Fire

Published 10:04 PM

The Nixon fire burned more than 5,000 acres in Riverside County, impacting several people and destroying a total of 23 structures.

But help was made accessible in Anza on Friday to help those affected.

Resources and services were available at Anza Community Hall. Those services including food assistance, public health and property tax relief.

The event started from 8AM and lasted until 8PM.

In case you missed it and need information on resources, click here.

Luis Avila

