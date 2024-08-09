EU and US call for the release of Belarus’ political prisoners on the anniversary of mass protests

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The European Union and the United States have marked the fourth anniversary of massive protest in Belarus by calling for the release of all political prisoners voicing support for the Belarusian people. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell emphasized that “the EU remains united in its support to the brave people of Belarus, the Belarusian democratic movement, and civil society in their quest for a free, democratic, sovereign and independent Belarus.” Friday’s statement marked the fourth anniversary of the 2020 election — widely seen at home and abroad as fraudulent — that gave President Alexander Lukashenko his sixth term. That disputed balloting touched off the biggest protests and crackdown on dissent in Belarus in its post-Soviet history.

