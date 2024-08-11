High-speed pursuit comes to an end with crash on Washington overpass

A high-speed pursuit ended in a crash near the Washington overpass around 4:50 p.m. Sunday evening.

Our crews captured video from the scene after a suspect vehicle exited the I-10 Eastbound onto Washington and crashed.

Authorities on scene confirmed with News Channel 3 that a suspect was arrested.

We're still working to confirm what prompted that chase and any injuries resulting from the crash. Make sure to stay with News Channel 3 for any new updates.