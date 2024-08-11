Suspect arrested after attempted robbery at The Shops in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a suspect who attempted to rob a business at The Shops in Palm Desert.

Deputies were dispatched at 1:47 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived on scene they learned the suspect entered the business, attempted to steal merchandise, and fled the scene.

According to reports, loss prevention confronted the suspect leading to struggle. The suspect managed to flee to a nearby bus area where they were eventually taken into custody.

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.

There were no reported injuries and an investigation is ongoing at this time.