Man accused of killing dog in Palm Springs

A 39-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a dog, leading to its death Monday morning in Palm Springs.

The incident happened just before 10:00 a.m. at E. Baristo Rd. and S. Sunrise Way.

According to the Palm Springs Police Dept., they received reports of a man seen dragging and kicking a German Shepherd at the intersection.

Officers arrived at the scene and confirmed that the man had assaulted the dog, causing severe injuries that required immediate medical attention.

"Despite efforts to save the German Shepherd, it sadly succumbed to its injuries while being transported to the animal hospital," reads a post by PSPD.

The suspect faces animal cruelty charges.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Erik Larson at 760-323-8121 or via email at erik.larson@palmspringsca.gov.