Idaho Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit challenging a ballot initiative for ranked-choice voting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the state’s attorney general over a ballot initiative that aims to create open primaries and a ranked-choice voting system. The high court did not rule on the merits of Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s arguments against the Idahoans for Open Primaries Initiative, but said Labrador should have first filed his case in a lower court instead of going directly to the state’s highest judicial panel. Luke Mayville is a spokesperson for Idahoans for Open Primaries. He called the ruling a major victory for Idaho. The attorney general’s office says it’s reviewing its options.

