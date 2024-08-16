Prisoner serving life for murder who escaped in North Carolina has been caught, authorities say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials say a prisoner serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport van this week has been captured at a hotel. The corrections department says 30-year-old Ramone Alston escaped from the van on Tuesday as it arrived at the UNC Gastroenterology hospital in Hillsborough, North Carolina, where he was being taken for a medical appointment. He freed himself from his leg restraints and fled into the woods with handcuffs on. The department says Alston was taken into custody at about 2 a.m. Friday at a hotel in Kannapolis, about 110 miles southwest of Hillsborough, and no one was injured during the arrest.

