Support for Students Facing Mental Health Challenges During School Year

417 Recovery says they are seeing a rise in mental health issues among Coachella Valley students, including depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders.

With school back in session, students have to balance more than just academics, including sports, clubs, work, and other responsibilities.

California has even launched a free app to support youth mental health services.

How can students manage mental health with a busy schedule?

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear about resources available for local students and the importance of taking care of one's own mental health.

Luis Avila

