Traffic Alert: Blockage in area of North Gene Autry Trail and Palm Drive

Published 11:35 PM

We're tracking police activity and traffic near the Chevron off the I-10 Eastbound and Palm Drive.

We've received multiple reports into our newsroom about the incident, as of 11 p.m. Saturday evening Goggle maps showed a blockage near Gene Autry Trail and the surrounding area.

We have reached out to Palm Springs Police Department for further information, but have yet to hear a response.

Make sure to stay with us for any further developments.

