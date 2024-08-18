Favorable views of Kamala Harris have risen this summer heading into the DNC, AP-NORC poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is entering the Democratic National Convention with increased excitement from Democrats and a steady rise in her favorability ratings among Americans as a whole. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 48% of U.S. adults now have a very or somewhat favorable view of Harris. That is up from 39% at the beginning of the summer, before President Joe Biden’s poor debate performance. The latest measure is in line with how Americans viewed Harris at the beginning of Biden’s term. It suggests some renewed positivity toward Harris, but she risks hitting a ceiling as she approaches her previous highest approval rating.

