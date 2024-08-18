Suspects at large after early-morning Banning homicide

Banning Police are searching for two suspects who were involved in an early-morning homicide. The two are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Both suspects, 37-year-old Viviana Maldonado Moron and 30-year-old Angel de Jesus Barreras are both Banning residents. Banning Police Officials say the two are wanted for murder.

BPD say just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning they were dispatched to the 5000 block of West Wilson Street concerning a rollover traffic collision.

A man and woman were found injured inside the car, with the man also having suffered a gunshot wound.

Both were taken to a local hospital where the man, identified as 33-year-old Ivan Topete succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators subsequently discovered a shooting scene on West King Street where they identified Moron and Barreras as suspects.

Banning Police are asking anyone that has information on the whereabouts of either suspect to contact them at 951-922-3170.