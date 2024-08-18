Upland pursuit ends in Palm Springs

A man was arrested Sunday evening in Palm Springs following a pursuit that first began in Upland.

Our crews were on scene, in the area of North Indian Canyon Drive where a suspect was taken into custody just after exiting the I-10.

An officer on-scene told us Upland Police attempted to contact the suspect who was wanted for an undisclosed felony crime.

The chase brought him to the Coachella Valley where highway patrol officers took over, taking the suspect into custody after he crashed.

Indian Canyon has now been fully re-opened after some momentary delays.

