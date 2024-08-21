47-year-old man missing since Aug. 15 in Mountain Center

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 47-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a week in Mountain Center.

Delfino Guadalupe Lopez Fajardo was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on August 15 around the 63000 block of Highway 74.

He is described as five feet, seven inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Lopez Fajardo was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray sweat shorts.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 800-950-2444.