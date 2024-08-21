Deputy briefly hospitalized after in early morning crash in Yucca Valley

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was released from the hospital after a traffic collision Wednesday morning in Yucca Valley.

The agency said the deputy was involved in a single-vehicle collision in his patrol car just before 5:30 a.m. in the area of Twentynine Palms Highway and Sage Avenue.

The patrol unit overturned and ended up on its side. Roads in the area were briefly closed but have since reopened.

Authorities said the deputy sustained minor injuries. He was hospitalized as a precaution and is now recovering at home.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.