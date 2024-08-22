Cottonwood area of Joshua Tree National Park closed due to increased bee activity

Officials announced that the Cottonwood area at Joshua Tree National Park has been closed due to increased bee activity.

The Cottonwood Visitor Center, parking area, restrooms, and Cottonwood Campground are temporarily closed for the safety of visitors. Officials said the closure will reduce the water available for bees and give them time to leave the area.

"In the summer, water becomes scarce and bees seek water sources just like our other park wildlife. However, this can include condensation from air conditioners, visitor sweat, and bathrooms,"💧

The south entrance on Cottonwood is still open, but all the facilities are closed. All the other areas of the park remain open.

To purchase a park pass, you visit one of the other visitor centers or head to the JTNP website.