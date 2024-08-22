Here’s the schedule for the DNC’s fourth and final night leading up to Harris’ acceptance speech

CHICAGO (AP) — The fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention is underway, culminating with Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s nomination for president. Harris will be introduced by her sister, Maya Harris, and then North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. Also speaking Thursday is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, and several other candidates in key Senate races across the country. The Chicks will perform the national anthem and Pink will also performed. There’s no word yet on whether any other celebrities will appear, though the arena is abuzz with talk of Beyoncé, whose hit “Freedom” has become the Harris campaign’s anthem.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.