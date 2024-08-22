Italian aviation authorities investigate after turbulence injures two easyJet flight attendants

LONDON (AP) — Italian authorities have launched an investigation after two easyJet flight attendants were injured when their flight from Corfu to London’s Gatwick Airport was buffeted by turbulence earlier this week. As a result of the incident, the pilot made an unscheduled landing at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport at 1:48 p.m. on Monday. In a statement, easyJet said the two crew members received medical treatment in Rome, and the passengers completed their journey on a replacement aircraft.

