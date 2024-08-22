Michigan State Police trooper to stand trial on murder charge in death of man struck by SUV

KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) — A now-retired Michigan State Police trooper who drove his unmarked SUV into a 25-year-old man who was fleeing from police has been ordered to stand trial for second-degree murder. A district judge in Kentwood said via a Zoom hearing Thursday that she was sending former Detective Sergeant Brian Keely’s case to circuit court. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges in May after a state police investigation into the April 17 death of Samuel Sterling. Police have said Sterling ran from officers after they approached him at a gas station in Kentwood, just outside Grand Rapids. Police camera footage shows Sterling being struck by an unmarked car and pinned against a wall.

