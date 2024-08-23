A child was reported missing. A TV news helicopter crew spotted him on the roof playing hooky
NEW YORK (AP) — A TV news helicopter crew spotted a boy who had been reported missing but who was actually up on the roof of his New York City building playing hooky. CBS News New York says the 9-year-old boy left his Brooklyn apartment at around 7 a.m. Thursday but did not show up to school. The boy’s parents called police, who put out a description of the missing child. The CBS station sent a helicopter to the scene and reporter Dan Rice spotted the boy on the rooftop of his family’s building. Station employees called the police, and the helicopter crew hovered overhead until they arrived.