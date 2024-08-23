Fires break out on abandoned Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion that Yemen rebels attacked in Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fires have broken on a Greek-flagged oil tanker previously attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels this week. The vessel now appears to be adrift in the Red Sea. It wasn’t immediately clear what had happened to the Sounion. The oil tanker had been abandoned by its crew on Thursday and reportedly anchored in place. The rebels are suspected to have gone back and attacked at least one other vessel that later sank as part of their monthslong campaign against shipping in the Red Sea. But the Houthis made no immediate comment. The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center reported the fires in a note to mariners on Friday night.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.