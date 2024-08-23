Last body from sunken superyacht has been found off Sicily, Italian Coast Guard says

PORTICELLO, Sicily (AP) — The Italian Coast Guard said the body of the final missing person who was on a superyacht that sunk off the coast of Sicily has been found in the wreckage. The woman’s body was detected on Friday. She has not been identified, but Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of British tech magnate Mike Lynch, is reportedly unaccounted for. The Lynch family was aboard The Bayesian, a 56-meter British-flagged yacht, when went down in a storm early Monday. Civil protection officials said they believe the ship was struck by a tornado over the water, known as a waterspout, and sank quickly. Mike Lynch’s body was recovered Thursday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.