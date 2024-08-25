5 people die in shelling of a Russian border region while Russian fire hits a hotel with reporters

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian officials say five people died in Ukrainian shelling in Russia’s border region of Belgorod while Russian forces struck a hotel in eastern Ukraine, leaving one journalist missing and two others injured. Twelve other people were wounded in the Russian village of Rakitone, including a 16-year-old girl reported to be in critical condition. Reuters news agency said Sunday that their journalist covering the war in Ukraine was missing and two other team members were hospitalized after Hotel Sapphire in the city of Kramatorsk in the eastern Donetsk region, was hit by an apparent missile strike.

