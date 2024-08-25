Famed Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster is shut down after mid-ride malfunction
NEW YORK (AP) — The famous Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster in New York City has been shut down indefinitely after coming to a stop mid-ride last week. City officials say the 97-year-old wooden roller coaster at Luna Park was on its ascent on Thursday when ride operators took it out of service due to a damaged chain sprocket in the motor room. No one was injured. A posting on Luna Park’s website Sunday said the Cyclone will reopen when the repair is complete and the ride passes inspection.