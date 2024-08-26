Typhoon Shanshan threatens heavy rain and traffic disruption in southwestern Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon was approaching Japan’s southwestern islands Tuesday, with weather officials cautioning residents against heavy rain and violent winds in the region in the coming days. The Japan Meteorological Agency said typhoon Shanshan was about 130 kilometers (80 miles) east of the southern island of Amami on Tuesday morning as it slowly headed northeast toward the southern main island of Kyushu while packing winds of up to 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour. No damage has been reported. Railway operators cautioned of possible suspention or cancelation of train services in southwestern Japan later this week.

