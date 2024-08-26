Update on Xavier Prep Football Players, one recovering from concussion

Two Xavier football players were injured during a game Friday between Coachella Valley High and Xavier Prep. As of this weekend, both players are recovering back home, according to a statement by the school.

The team's quarterback, King Pellum, sustained a serious head injury.

The game was paused and a medical helicopter landed in the middle of the field, transporting King to a local hospital. He was later diagnosed with a concussion.

But the game ended early after a second Xavier Prep player, Anderson Acosta, suffered a head-to-head collision was taken by an ambulance.

Emergency physician Vi Dinh says it's important for schools to have emergency personnel on sight in case an accident occurs.

“It’s always a good to have someone if possible but I think… in general if people aware of how bad the injury was, the coaches, the other students, the severity of the impact.” Vi Dinh, Emergency Physician

Xavier Prep telling News Channel 3 they require two athletic trainers at every game, home and away.

There is also a bill making its way through the State Assembly that will require athletic trainers to be licensed and certified. The bill passed its third reading in the state assembly last week.

We are also working on getting answers from local school officials about safety protocols on all campuses.