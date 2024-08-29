Claw machine games are Rio de Janeiro’s new public enemy

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro police carried out 16 search warrants targeting the claw machines that elicit exhilaration among children and adults alike across the city. But police said the machines defraud users who believe scoring stuffed animals to be a test of skill. In fact they are games of chance — just like slot machines — and therefore illegal. Officers on Wednesday seized claw machines, laptops, tablets, cell phones, a firearm and — yes — stuffed animals. They are investigating whether organized crime may be the invisible hand behind the claw.

