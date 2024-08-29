Former NYPD officer sentenced to 27 years for shooting her ex-girlfriend and the ex’s new partner

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police officer has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for shooting and wounding her ex-girlfriend and killing the ex-girlfriend’s new love interest. Former officer Yvonne Wu was sentenced Wednesday in state court in Brooklyn. She pleaded guilty in June to manslaughter and attempted murder for shooting Jenny Li and Jamie Liang. Wu was off duty on Oct. 13, 2021 when she used her NYPD-issue gun to shoot her former girlfriend Li, and Li’s new partner, Liang. Liang was killed and Li survived with serious injuries. Wu apologized in court and said she would never forgive herself.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.