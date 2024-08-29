Mexican authorities confirm attacks on military and roads blocked in northern Sinaloa state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have confirmed that there are attacks on military personnel and roads being blocked with vehicles in northern Sinaloa state. The state police department says the violence occurred Thursday just north of the state capital, Culiacan. The state is home to the drug cartel of the same name, and similar violence has broken out in the past whenever a cartel leader has been arrested. However, federal authorities said they had no immediate information on any such arrest. Local media showed images of burning vehicles blocking roads, but authorities did not confirm that.

