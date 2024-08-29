Skip to Content
News

The Voice of the Next Generation, Young Leaders Weigh in on Local Elections

By
Updated
today at 11:38 AM
Published 11:34 AM

As the candidate lists for local and state elections are expected to be released on Thursday, young political leaders from the Coachella Valley are stepping up to offer their perspectives on the upcoming races.

News Channel 3 checked back in with young voters from both the Republican and Democratic parties to understand the importance of the next generation getting involved in local races.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear what they have to say.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Shay Lawson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content