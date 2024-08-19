Skip to Content
Top Stories

Young voters discuss key issues ahead of Democratic National Convention

By
Updated
today at 6:12 AM
Published 6:10 AM

There are less than 80 days until the 2024 presidential election. The Democratize National Convention is tonight, and the party will select their official candidate to run against former President Donald Trump.

Young voters will make the difference in the election. Some of the key issues in the election include immigration, the economy, and women's issues.

News Channel 3 is spending the morning with a Young Republican representative and Young Democratic representative about the topics they care most about.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content