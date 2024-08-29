Travel Center in Coachella gearing up for holiday weekend traffic
Labor Day Weekend means increased traffic and travel.
The Travel Center, located in Coachella just off Dillon Road south of the I-10, is gearing up for more visitors.
The Travel Center includes a gas station, variety of food options, laundry and shower facilities, and truck stop. It's home to one of the largest underground storage tanks in Southern California, holding a total of 248,000 gallons of fuel.
It's owned by the 29 Palms Band of Mission Indians.
