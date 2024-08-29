Skip to Content
Travel Center in Coachella gearing up for holiday weekend traffic

Published 10:46 AM

Labor Day Weekend means increased traffic and travel.

The Travel Center, located in Coachella just off Dillon Road south of the I-10, is gearing up for more visitors.

The Travel Center includes a gas station, variety of food options, laundry and shower facilities, and truck stop. It's home to one of the largest underground storage tanks in Southern California, holding a total of 248,000 gallons of fuel.

It's owned by the 29 Palms Band of Mission Indians.

Luis Avila

