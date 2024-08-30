CA Senate passes bill allowing undocumented access to home-buying loans

The bill, formally known as AB 1840, would expand eligibility requirements for the state's first-time homebuyer loan program, California Dream For All Shared Appreciation program. It would allow undocumented immigrants who live in the state to use it.

The program was initially created to help low and middle-class individuals.

Opponents of the bill express concern directing "limited" money to help those undocumented.

Supporters say those applying must still have tax payer identification.

The bill still needs to be signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. He has until the end of September.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear local reaction.