A 15-year-old girl who died in a crash on Interstate 10 near the Blythe Airport was identified today.

The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 5:55 p.m. Sunday at the Mesa exit of the freeway.

Jada Johnson of Bellevue, Nebraska was pronounced dead around 6:11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County coroner's office.

It was unclear if there were any other injuries.

No further details of the accident were available.