Engine troubles for airline Cathay Pacific forces the cancellation of dozens of flights this week

Cathay Pacific has canceled nearly 70 flights since Monday after an engine issue forced a flight heading to Zurich to turn back around to Hong Kong, according to the BBC. The media report said that the Hong Kong-based airline has inspected all 48 of its Airbus A350s and found 15 aircraft with faulty parts that need to be replaced. Cathay Pacific anticipates flight disruptions lasting until at least Saturday, according to the BBC.

