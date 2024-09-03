Family of missing Idyllwild man to host candlelight vigil at The Red Kettle

The family of a missing Idyllwild man will gather tonight to host a candlelight vigil in his honor. In a social media post, his family posted the following announcement:

Dear neighbors and friends,



We are reaching out to invite you to join us for a candle light vigil in support of our missing family member Lupe. As we continue to search for answers and hold onto hope, we are grateful for the strength and compassion of our community.



Please join us on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 3 at 6 pm at Idyllwild town center (outside the red kettle) as we come together to light candles, share prayers and thoughts, and show our support for our beloved Lupe and his family. Your presence and support mean the world to us during this difficult time.



Together, we can stand as a beacon of hope and solidarity for our family as we navigate this emotional journey. Your presence and support are deeply appreciated.



Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.



Sincerely,

Lopez family.

Family members are searching for an Idyllwild man who disappeared on his way home after visiting his sister at a hospital in Palm Desert.

The family of Delfino Guadalupe Lopez Fajardo, 47, said his truck was found abandoned and ransacked. Lopez Fajardo was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. last week on Thursday, Aug. 15 near Highway 74 at the Santa Rosa Pit Stop gas station near Mountain Center.

Lopez Fajardo is described as five feet, seven inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray sweat shorts.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office has released limited information on Lopez Fajardo's disappearance.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Sheriff's Dispatch at 800-950-2444.