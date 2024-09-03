Search goes on for missing Virginia woman, husband charged with concealing a body

MANASSAS PARK, Va. (AP) — More than a month has passed since a Virginia woman disappeared and authorities say she likely died in a bloody struggle at her Manassas Park home. Police are still searching for the body of 28-year-old Mamta Bhatt. The Washington Post reports that the mother and pediatric nurse was last seen in late July. Her husband, Naresh Bhatt, is facing a felony charge of concealing a body. He is being held without bail until his next court date in October. Amid their ongoing investigation, authorities recently searched a park in the northern Virginia suburb of the nation’s capital.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.