Seven people displaced after fire damages home in Coachella

By
today at 6:15 PM
Published 4:31 PM

Seven people were displaced after a fire damaged their home in Coachella Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 4:10 p.m. on the 53400 block of Calle Amigos.

CAL FIRE confirmed the first responding units reported a structure heavily involved from the front, including the roof.

Fire crews at the scene said the fire was threatening multiple nearby structures. Firefighters were able to isolate the blaze to one structure.

Seven people were displaced, including five adults and two children.

Representatives from IID and So Cal Gas were requested to respond.

No injuries were reported, CAL FIRE confirmed.

Jesus Reyes

