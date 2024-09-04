Firefighters contain fire at Duke’s Mini Mart in Rancho Mirage

Firefighters contained a fire in the walls of Duke's Mini Mart in Rancho Mirage.

The fire was first reported just before 9:15 a.m. at the market, located near the intersection of Frank Sinatra Drive and Highway 111.

A CAL FIRE spokesperson said the first responding units arrived at the scene with nothing showing initially, however, firefighters noticed smoke from inside the building.

Firefighters were able to locate the fire in the walls of the building. Officials at the scene told News Channel 3 that the fire was contained to the interior of the building within the space between the hood system and the walls of the structure

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, officials noted. Crews are continuing to monitor the area for extension.

SoCalGas and Southern California Edison have also been called to respond.

