An Amish woman dies 18 years after being severely injured in a deadly schoolhouse shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A woman who was severely injured when a gunman killed five girls and wounded her and four other girls during an attack on their one-room Amish schoolhouse in Pennsylvania has died 18 years later. A funeral director said Thursday that 23-year-old Rosanna King died at her home this week. A funeral is planned at her home in the farming community of Paradise. She was 6 years old when she and the other girls were shot at the West Nickel Mines Amish School in October 2006. Rosanna King belonged to an Old Order Amish Church community. She had been considered the most severely injured survivor.

