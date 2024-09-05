Skip to Content
News

CA State Assembly approves statewide clothing recycle program

Pixabay
By
New
Published 10:23 AM

The California State Assembly approved legislation Wednesday that would establish a statewide clothing program paid for by clothing companies, known as the Responsible Textile Recovery Act.

If signed by the governor, clothing companies would be required to create a nonprofit organization by 2026 that would set up hundreds of collection sites at thrift stores, begin mail-back programs and other steps to recycle products by 2030. It would be the first program of its kind in the country.

According to CalRecycle, California disposed of about 1.2 million tons of clothes and textiles in 2021.

But opponents are concerned it would increase the price of new clothing and say apparel brands are not waste-management providers.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Luis Avila

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content