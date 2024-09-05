CA State Assembly approves statewide clothing recycle program

The California State Assembly approved legislation Wednesday that would establish a statewide clothing program paid for by clothing companies, known as the Responsible Textile Recovery Act.

If signed by the governor, clothing companies would be required to create a nonprofit organization by 2026 that would set up hundreds of collection sites at thrift stores, begin mail-back programs and other steps to recycle products by 2030. It would be the first program of its kind in the country.

According to CalRecycle, California disposed of about 1.2 million tons of clothes and textiles in 2021.

But opponents are concerned it would increase the price of new clothing and say apparel brands are not waste-management providers.

