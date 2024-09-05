Inside the Georgia high school where a sleepy morning was pierced by gunfire

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — It was the middle of second period on Wednesday morning at Apalachee High School in near Winder, Georgia, and the boy who few knew slipped out of his algebra class in J Hall again. That didn’t strike his fellow students as unusual. In the words of one classmate: “He was probably just skipping.” Many teenagers weren’t quite awake and some even dozed off. But soon, terror and panic erupted as authorities say the 14-year-old student who left class returned to the hallway with an assault rifle and opened fire. Four people were killed and nine hurt, seven of them shot.

