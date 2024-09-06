Skip to Content
News

Paris Hilton waited 18 years to drop a new album. On ‘Infinite Icon,’ she’s here to ‘save pop music’

By
New
Published 5:12 AM

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly two decades ago, Paris Hilton released her debut album, 2006’s eponymous “Paris” — an album of breezy pop music that offered a soundtrack to her cheery and decadent public-facing lifestyle, anchored by the reggae-lite sugar rush of “Stars Are Blind.” On Friday, she will release her long-awaited follow-up, “Infinite Icon,” executive produced by Sia and featuring Rina Sawayama, Megan Trainor, Megan Thee Stallion and Maria Becerra. “I just wanted to have this album really be about empowering women,” Hilton told The Associated Press: “Just songs for my girls, my gays, and songs for people to feel alive to.”

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content