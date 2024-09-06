Paris Hilton waited 18 years to drop a new album. On ‘Infinite Icon,’ she’s here to ‘save pop music’

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly two decades ago, Paris Hilton released her debut album, 2006’s eponymous “Paris” — an album of breezy pop music that offered a soundtrack to her cheery and decadent public-facing lifestyle, anchored by the reggae-lite sugar rush of “Stars Are Blind.” On Friday, she will release her long-awaited follow-up, “Infinite Icon,” executive produced by Sia and featuring Rina Sawayama, Megan Trainor, Megan Thee Stallion and Maria Becerra. “I just wanted to have this album really be about empowering women,” Hilton told The Associated Press: “Just songs for my girls, my gays, and songs for people to feel alive to.”

