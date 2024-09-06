Resources are out there for LGBTQ+ travelers looking to stay safe

NEW YORK (AP) — Do LGBTQ+ tourists have a green book-like system for staying safe while traveling in these politically precarious times? They don’t have one. They have many. In recent years, there’s been an outpouring of specialized blogs, cruise and tour operators, and booking sites for accommodations. There are organizations that certify the support of transport operators, destinations and special events. And there are watchdog organizations with eyes on the laws and customs of the world. New York-based travel expert Mark Chesnut says LGBTQ+ travelers are concerned because they realize their rights are under attack. Yet they can visit many questionable countries with a little planning, care and research.

