Palm Springs International Airport awarded $503K grant for zero emissions vehicle replacement

The Palm Springs International Airport received an additional $500K federal grant for improvement projects.

Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration awarded PSP a $503,212 grant for the acquisition and installation of zero-emission equipment. Airport officials said the grant will be used to replace eight of their gas-powered vehicles with electric models

“Receiving this grant is a significant milestone for Palm Springs International Airport and

underscores our dedication to sustainability,” said Harry Barrett Jr., Executive Director of Aviation at

PSP. “Replacing these vehicles with electric models will not only reduce emissions but also set a

precedent for future green initiatives at the airport.”

The airport will officially accept the grant later this month, pending City Council approval. Officials added that the zero emissions vehicle project will play a vital role in PSP's future sustainability plans, aligning with federal and industrywide efforts to reduce emissions in aviation and airport operations.

This comes a little more than a month after the FAA awarded $8,612,700 to rehabilitate 11,284 feet of the paved Taxiways A1 and W.

The funding comes through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which invests in airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, noise cancellation, zero-emission equipment, airport signage, airport lighting, and airport markings.

The FAA plans to distribute over $2.2 billion in funding through the AIP and supplemental discretionary grants aimed at improving infrastructure and advancing sustainability goals across airports in the U.S. PSP's awarded funds will contribute to its ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency while supporting environmental goals.