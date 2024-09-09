Police search for man who harassed student walking to school in Desert Hot Springs Monday morning

Police released the photo of the vehicle of a man suspected of following and harassing a student walking to Desert Hot Springs High School Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 9:00 a.m. in the area of Via Loreto and Pierson Boulevard.

The student told authorities that she was walking to school when she noticed a black vehicle was following them.

The male driver then called out to the student and asked her to get in his vehicle. The driver continued to follow the student as she walked to school.

Police said when the student arrived at the school's parking lot, the driver exited the vehicle and walked towards her, asking for a hug. The student ran into the school.

The driver is described as a dark-complected male in his 40s. He is between 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 6 feet tall, with a medium build.

He has short-length, dark-colored facial hair. He was seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and black pants.

He was also described as having a strong accent, police noted.

The suspect's vehicle was described as black, four-door sedan with tinted windows. The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Golden Eagle Way.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DHSPD's school resource officer Toscano at 760-329-6411 (extension 331) or Ptoscano@dhspd.com.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.