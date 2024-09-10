Italy says Russia or China could gain influence in Western Balkans if EU dream fails

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Italy’s foreign minister has voiced strong support for Western Balkan countries’ European Union accession bids, saying that otherwise the region could swing towards Russia or China. Speaking during a visit to North Macedonia, Antonio Tajani said the bloc should “lend a hand to those peoples who want to be with us Europeans.” North Macedonia and neighboring Albania launched membership negotiations with the block in 2022, in a process expected to take years. The other Western Balkan countries seeking to join the EU are Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Kosovo.

