SF man accused of stealing, recklessly driving rideshare vehicle in Palm Springs

A 31-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested for allegedly stealing and recklessly driving a ride-booking vehicle in Palm Springs.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, a customer used a ride-hailing service for "what they believed to be an intoxicated person'' at approximately 4:17 p.m. Monday in downtown Palm Springs.

The suspect, later identified as a San Francisco resident, got into the sedan, after which he allegedly "aggressively" kicked the seat in front of him and assaulted the driver, causing the driver to stop and exit the vehicle.

While the driver contacted police, the suspect allegedly took the vacant driver's seat and drove off.

Officers were able to locate the suspect after he allegedly veered out of control into a curb close to the intersection of Tahquitz Canyon Way and Farrell Drive. After that, he allegedly went on to strike a parked vehicle in a construction area.

Police said the suspect attempted to flee the scene before being apprehended.

The suspect was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio and held on $10,000 bail on suspicion of vehicle theft, battery, resisting arrest, hit-and-run and driving under the influence, according to the police statement. County inmate records show that he was released on Tuesday.