News Channel 3 debuts new set Wednesday

The Gulf California Broadcast Company, the proud owner of KESQ News Channel 3 and five other prominent television and radio stations in the Palm Springs market, is thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking, state-of-the-art news set designed to revolutionize daily newscasts.

"Our investment in this cutting-edge news set underscores our unwavering commitment to the future of television news in our community," said Jerry Upham, General Manager of Gulf California Broadcast Company. "Paired with our comprehensive local coverage, investigative journalism, and impactful storytelling, this upgrade delivers the dynamic, big-market look that our viewers expect and deserve."

The new set made its debut during our 4:00 p.m. newscast.

Designed and constructed by the renowned FX Group, the new set features two expansive LED screens, enhancing the visual experience for viewers and enabling the KESQ News Channel 3 team to deliver stories with greater depth and clarity. This advanced setup will be utilized across all English-language newscasts, including morning, noon, evening, and late-night broadcasts on KESQ News Channel 3 and KPSP CBS Local 2.

Additionally, it will serve the 6:30 pm newscast on KPSP CBS Local 2 and KDFX Fox 11, as well as the 10 pm news on KDFX Fox 11.

